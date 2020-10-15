New tourism policy seeks to make Goa free of drugs

New tourism policy seeks to make Goa free of drugs

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Oct 15 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 14:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Goa Cabinet has approved the new tourism policy which stresses on making the state free of drugs and prohibits tourists from cooking in open areas.

State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told reporters that the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet on Wednesday approved the Tourism Policy-2020, which will give a "proper direction to the industry".

"We want good tourists to arrive here. We should not be looked upon as a drug destination. Our attempt is to make Goa a drug-free state," he said.

Under the new policy, tourists who arrive in groups and cook in the open spaces would be penalised, he said.

The policy also envisages formation of Goa Tourism Board, with the inclusion of stakeholders from the industry to chalk out short and long-term goals for tourism in the state, the minister said.

He said the tourism policy aims to promote Goa's beauty and nature, including the hinterland, taking away exclusive focus from the beaches.

"The state is known for its heritage and natural beauty. Our focus would be to concentrate on these aspects to attract more tourists," the minister said.

The policy would be adopted into a law during the next session of the state Assembly, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Drugs

What's Brewing

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

Making every chirp count

Making every chirp count

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 