NIA files charge sheet against Sachin Vaze, others in Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiren murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the charge sheet in the sensational twin cases of planting of a gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

Dismissed and controversial police officer Sachin Vaze is the main accused in the case.

His mentor, retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, too is an accused in the case.

The agency filed the charge sheet two days before the end of the 30-day extension granted to it by the court last month to complete the process, a defence lawyer said.

The case relates to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 this year.

Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

