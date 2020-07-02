No community transmission in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

No community transmission in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 15:56 ist
Representative image

There is no community spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra,  Public Health and Family Welfare minister Rajesh Tope said. 

"Most of the cases that are being reported are people who are under quarantine,  either home or institutional,  or with people with some kind of a contact history.  So,  there is no community spread in the state as of now," Tope said. 

According to him, nine out of 10 patients are getting treated because plasma therapy has emerged as a good treatment option. A total of over 93,000 have recovered after treatment,  he said. 

Tope also asserted that medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir will be available in various districts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Rajesh Tope
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Community transmission

What's Brewing

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 