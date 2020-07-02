No community transmission in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

There is no community spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, Public Health and Family Welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

"Most of the cases that are being reported are people who are under quarantine, either home or institutional, or with people with some kind of a contact history. So, there is no community spread in the state as of now," Tope said.

According to him, nine out of 10 patients are getting treated because plasma therapy has emerged as a good treatment option. A total of over 93,000 have recovered after treatment, he said.

Tope also asserted that medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir will be available in various districts.