No objection to JPC probe on Adani issue: Sharad Pawar

In what seems to be a change in his political stand, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - one of the seniormost politicians of India - said that for the larger interests of the Opposition unity he would not oppose a Joint Parliamentary Party (JPC) probe into the Adani Group-Hindenburg Report issue.

The Congress, along with many other Opposition parties, are demanding a JPC probe.

"A friend's opinion could be different from mine, but we have to be united in this. I expressed my opinion. But if colleagues feel that a JPC probe is needed, I will not oppose it. I may not agree with their opinion, but will not allow the Opposition strength to be affected,” Pawar told a Marathi TV news channel in an interview, which was aired on Tuesday evening.

"If a JPC was formed, majority members would be from BJP because of its majority in the Lok Sabha and the remaining few from the Opposition, however, if Opposition wants, I will not object,” he said.

Last week, in an interview to a national channel, Pawar had expressed his reservations over a JPC probe and later in Mumbai told reporters: “(Though) my party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that an SC-monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth…When we attacked the government of the day (earlier) we would name Tata Birla. Now we don't take these names. But Tatas have contributed to the development of the country…more than Adani Ambani, people are facing more important issues like unemployment, price rise and problems of farmers.”

Pawar’s fresh statement, which seems to be softening of his stand, has come as a boost to the Opposition unity against the BJP.