No patient died due to oxygen shortage in Gujarat in second wave: CM Rupani

Unlike other states, not a single coronavirus patient died in Gujarat due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed on Thursday. The state fought both the waves of Covid-19 pandemic with firmness, and it has also started preparations to tackle a possible third wave, he said while inaugurating through video link a 13,000-litre liquid oxygen tank installed at SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad.

"Over one lakh persons received treatment for coronavirus infection during the second wave in Gujarat. But unlike other states, not a single patient has died due to shortage of medical oxygen," Rupani was quoted as saying in a press release. Senior government officials have been assigned various duties as part of the government's planning to tackle a possible third wave, Rupani said. Medical oxygen production capacity in the state will be raised to 1,800 metric tonnes, the chief minister added.