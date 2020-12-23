No public gatherings for Christmas, New Year in Gujarat: Govt

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, public prayers or gatherings will not be allowed in Gujarat during Christmas and New Year, the state government said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the government allowed local authorities to take a call on allowing celebrations at public places "in special cases".

"In view of the coronavirus situation in the state, no religious public gatherings, rallies, prayers in public places or public procession will be allowed during Christmas and New Year," a release quoted Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja as saying.

It said local administration will not grant permission for celebrations in public places, except in special cases.

"If permission is granted in special cases, the administration must ensure full compliance with Covid-19 related guidelines at such places and ensure that only a limited number of people attend such events," the release said.

Jadeja said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on religious celebrations issued separately by the Centre and the Home department of the state government earlier will also remain applicable for upcoming festival of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"The number of persons who can gather at a church or any place of worship must be 50 per cent of the occupancy limit or 200 people, whichever is less. No public rally, gathering or procession is allowed as part of the religious celebrations," said the release.

Jadeja added that more number of police personnel will be deployed at various public places to ensure effective implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

He said the government was committed to prevent the spread of coronavirus during upcoming festivities.

Gujarat's cumulative Covid-19 caseload stood at 2,38,205 as on December 23, as per the state health department.