No seat-sharing formula for 2024 yet, MVA leaders refute reports

Buoyed by the winning formula of Kasba Peth, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners — the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena and the Congress — have principally agreed to contest the future elections. However, no seat-sharing formula has been decided.

Refuting TV reports suggesting that the MVA partners have agreed to a seat-sharing formula for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls involving 48 seats from Maharashtra, leaders of the tri-party coalition said that no such formula has been decided and it was only agreed that they should contest together.

Over the past few days, the MVA top brass met several times, leading to speculation.

Reports stated that of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, the Thackeray group will contest 21, NCP 19, and Congress 8 while for the six seats of Mumbai, Thackeray group would contest 4 seats and Congress and NCP one each.

The MVA will be addressing joint rallies next month onwards.

The first such rally is expected to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), the headquarters of Marathwada on April 2, followed by Nagpur on April 16, the hub of Vidarbha region.

On May 1, the rally would be held in Mumbai coinciding with 'Maharashtra Diwas' festivities. On May 14, a rally was planned in Pune, the headquarters of Western Maharashtra, followed by May 28 in Kolhapur, and then on June 3 in Nashik, the hub of North Maharashtra.