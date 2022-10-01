One dead, three injured in firing by two motorcycle-borne men in Mumbai

A 26-year-old person died and three others were injured after two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at them in suburban Kandivali, police said on Saturday. The incident, which the police say was a fallout of personal enmity, occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday at Laljipada on Link Road.
"The two accused came on a motorcycle and fired four rounds, in which one person was killed and three others injured. The victims were standing in a group when the miscreants fired at them and fled from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-11) Vishal Thakur said. The deceased was identified as Ankit Yadav, police said. The prime accused in the case, Sonu Paswan, knew the victim well.
During the Krishna Janmashtacted that Paswan committedmi celebrations last month, a quarrel had broken out between the two and it is suspe the crime out of a grudge he harboured against Yadav, he said. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and others, as well as the Arms Act, was registered against the accused, who have not been arrested so far, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital.
