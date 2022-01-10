One killed, 2 hurt in Mumbai factory gas leak

One killed, 2 hurt in Mumbai factory gas leak

The incident occurred around 8 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride gas leaked, in the premises of a factory in Kurla Industrial Estate

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 14:22 ist
The cause of the gas leak, how many persons were present in the factory premises at that time and other aspects are being investigated. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and at least two injured in a gas leak incident from an industrial area in suburban Ghatkopar here on Monday morning, BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride gas leaked, in the premises of a factory in Kurla Industrial Estate, north-east Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade which rushed there, one person Ramnivas Sarod, 36, died due to inhaling the toxic gas.

Two others - Rubin Solkar, 36, Sarvansh Sonavane, 25, have been admitted to BMC's Rajawadi Hospital where their condition is described as stable.

The cause of the gas leak, how many persons were present in the factory premises at that time and other aspects are being investigated, said an official.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Mumbai
gas leak

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 