Ramdas Athawale slams Trump over Capitol violence

One 'Republican' to another: Athawale slams Trump over siege

Athawale said he used to have a lot of respect for Trump before he insulted the public mandate

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:42 ist
Union minister Ramdas Athawale. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said US President Donald Trump has lost the right to be called a Republican after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overthrow the November 3 election result.

Athawale said he used to have a lot of respect for Trump but it dissipated after the latter insulted the public mandate following the US presidential election.

"What Trump did ahead of the transition of power is detrimental to democracy and so he has lost the right to be called a Republican," the Republican Party of India leader said in a statement.

"Trump should have conceded defeat and made efforts to win the next election but instead of doing so, he disrespected people's mandate and insulted democracy," said Athawale, who sometimes comments on matters of global concern.

Five persons were killed and 60 arrested after several protesters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and roamed the corridors as tens of thousands gathered outside in support of Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramdas Athawale
Donald Trump
Maharashtra
Capitol

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 