Only one lakh people have not been vaccinated with first dose yet: Goa CM

Out of Goa's 15 lakh population, only one lakh are yet to have taken the first Covid vaccine jab, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday, adding that the state government was committed to complete 100 per cent vaccination (first jab) by July 31.

Sawant also said that schools may be opened for one day, on August 15, for independence day celebrations, where Class X and XII students may be permitted to attend.

"Our objective is to complete 100 per cent vaccination by July 31. We appeal to everyone to take the first dose at the vaccination centres. 80 per cent vaccination of the first dose has been completed. Approximately one lakh persons have been left out for now. If they come forward we will complete 100 per cent coverage of the first dose by July 31," the Chief Minister told reporters here on Thursday.

Sawant also said that the state government was completing its end of the preparations to reopen schools, by facilitating quicker vaccination of the teacher community and that the Centre had been requested to reduce the gap in vaccination for teachers.

"We have requested the central government to allow faster vaccination of teachers. If the request is granted, we will facilitate (vaccination) within 30 days. Teachers will be fully vaccinated and safe for teaching purposes. If we eventually decide to re-open schools, it will be in a safe environment," Sawant said. No specific date has been finalised for re-opening of schools, he also said.

"We are thinking about opening schools on August 15, so that students from Class X and XII can attend independence day celebrations. But a decision has not been taken yet," Sawant said.