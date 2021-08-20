Over 32,000 vaccinated in Dharavi, Worli in a week

In a major initiative, more than 32,000 people were vaccinated in the once Covid-19 hotspots of Dharavi and Worli in Mumbai thanks to ICICI Lombard, which set a Guinness World Record title.

As many as 30,467 people were registered for vaccination in a span of seven days, from August 7-14, and more than 32,000 vaccinations were administered in the slum clusters of Dharavi and Worli.

The ICICI Lombard, one of India’s biggest general insurance companies, partnered with Surana Sethia Hospital & Research Centre for the initiative.

To accomplish this feat, the healthcare staff worked round the clock for seven days at the vaccination centres. The effort involved a team of over 60 people, including verifiers, nurses, doctors, and paramedical staff.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, "At ICICI Lombard, it is our continuous endeavour to contribute to the community at large, in line with our focus of being a responsible corporate citizen. We are deeply encouraged to have got the opportunity to vaccinate more than 32,000 deserving individuals, giving them added protection against the virus. It is humbling for us that we broke the Guinness World Record milestone in the process.”

Dr Prince Surana, CEO, Surana Sethia Hospital, said, “We had a great experience in conducting this drive with ICICI Lombard. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, where a corporate has come forward in a big way to conduct a vaccination drive under their CSR initiative. The entire drive had about 60 people working from Surana Hospital which include nurses, doctors and paramedical staff, who on an average vaccinated over 3,000 people every day at both the locations along with CoWIN registration.”

These large-scale vaccination drives will help develop immunity in the larger densely populated segment across Mumbai.