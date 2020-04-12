Pakistani soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

Pakistani soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Gujarat coast

PTI
PTI, Dwarka,
  • Apr 12 2020, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 22:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said.

The two fishing boats from Okha of Devbhumi Dwarka district likely crossed the IMBL on Sunday evening, after which Pakistan Marines personnel fired at them, injuring one fisherman, Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police of Rohan Anand said.

"Two boats had likely crossed the IMBL, an they had an interface with Pakistan Marines, which fired upon them. From whatever information we have received, a fisherman got injured in the firing," Anand said.

"The fishermen made a distress call to Indian Coast Guard on their radio sets. The ICG contacted their Pakistani counterparts through their normal channel of communication. Pakistan Marines confirmed they had apprehended two boats. Following this, the ICG sent its ship 'Arinjay' to escort the two boats back," he said.

The Gujarat government on Saturday gave permission to the fishing industry to operate amid lockdown for coronavirus outbreak.

Gujarat
Pakistan
Arabian Sea
Coronavirus lockdown
