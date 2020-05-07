Palghar Mob Lynching: Superintendent of Police sent on forced leave, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Nearly 20 days after the Palghar mob lynching incident in which two sadhus of Varanasi-based Juna Akhada and their driver were killed, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh has been sent on forced leave.

This was announced by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after holding a review meeting in Palghar district.

Two sadhus, Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally lynched to death on the night of 16 April in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district, nearly 120 kms from downtown Mumbai.

Meanwhile, nearly a fortnight after the incident, 35 policemen have been transferred. All these policemen were attached to the Kasa police station.

Earlier, the government has suspended two inspectors and have ordered a probe by State-CID into the incident - after drawing flak that the cops were mute spectators.

The police has arrested 110 persons including 9 juveniles.

For four days before the incident, there were rumours that robbers had come to the village to steal kidneys particularly of children and sell them in the black market. This led to the villagers mounting a round-the-clock vigil. The sadhus and their driver was attacked by villagers suspecting to be kidnappers.