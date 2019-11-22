Pansare's kin seek change in investigator

The family of slain activist Govind Pansare on Friday filed an application seeking change of investigating officer in the case, even as the Bombay High Court cautioned that such requests could have a negative impact on the probe.

The activist was shot and injured on February 16, 2015 near his house in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, and died four days later.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Maharashtra police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing Pansare's killing.

In its application, Pansare's family said it was not satisfied with the manner in which the investigating officer was handling the probe.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla, however, noted that such an application could have a negative impact and scuttle the probe.

The probe agency's counsel Ashok Mundargi told the court it would file its reply to the application by December 19.