Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

India’s first indigenous HTT-40 trainer aircraft takes flight in Bengaluru, eight years after prototype debut

Engine delays from US firm Honeywell have pushed back HAL’s delivery timeline for the basic trainer fleet meant to bridge the IAF’s pilot training gap.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 14:15 IST
Bengaluru newsAir ForceHALindigenous aircraft

Follow us on :

Follow Us