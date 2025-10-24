<p>New Delhi: India will not rush into signing any trade agreements and will reject conditions from partner countries that restrict its trading choices, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.</p><p>The country is negotiating a long-pending free trade agreement with the European Union, with differences remaining over market access, environmental standards and rules of origin.</p><p>Trade talks with the United States, which has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports, and several other countries are also underway.</p><p>Goyal said New Delhi would take a measured approach.</p><p>"We are in active dialogue with the EU. We are talking to the US, but we do not do deals in a hurry and we do not do deals with deadlines or with a gun to our head," Goyal said while speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue during an official visit, referring to European concerns over India's continued purchases of Russian oil.</p>.Modi avoids meeting Trump in Kuala Lumpur as US President repeats claim on India cutting Russian oil imports.<p>The EU, United Kingdom and the United States are pressuring New Delhi to scale back imports of discounted Russian crude, which the Western nations argue help fund Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.</p><p>India has long defended its energy purchases as essential for ensuring affordable supplies and energy security, but Indian refiners are now poised to sharply curtail imports of Russian oil to comply with new U.S. sanctions on two major Russian producers.</p>