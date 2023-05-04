Pawar’s resignation won’t impact MVA: Uddhav Thackeray

'Pawar’s resignation won’t impact MVA,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray refrained from reacting on the internal developments

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai ,
  • May 04 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 21:51 ist
Asked whether he had spoken to Pawar, Thackeray replied in negative. 'As I said…let’s wait for the meeting,' he added. Credit: PTI Photo

In his first-ever reaction after Sharad Pawar stepped down as NCP President, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that it would not impact the Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

“The developments in NCP won't dent the MVA," Thackeray said during a brief interaction with media persons at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra. 

Not only are the NCP rank and files shocked by Pawar’s resignation, it has also sent confusing signals to Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the two other MVA allies. 

Also Read | Pawar was shattered by actions of Ajit, Uddhav 

Thackeray refrained from reacting on the internal developments. “Pawar Saheb has the right to take his decision and every worker of the party has the right to convey a message,” he said, adding: “Lets wait for the (NCP) committee meeting.”

Asked whether he had spoken to Pawar, Thackeray replied in negative. “As I said…let’s wait for the meeting,” he added.

After the fractured mandate of the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, Pawar crafted the MVA to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra. Pawar also ensured that to ensure that the three parties are on the same page, he insisted that Thackeray be the Chief Minister. 

