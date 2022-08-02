Plaint alleges irregularities in Irani-linked Goa bar; ministers assures of responsible probe

Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday assured a "responsible" enquiry into accusations made by a city lawyer about illegal construction at the Silly Souls bar and restaurant in the upmarket Assagao village in North Goa, which has alleged links to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish.

Rane told reporters that his department would examine the complaint filed by advocate Aires Rodrigues systematically.

“My department will check it systematically and then I can brief you. Department is pretty competitive professionally to deal with such situations. We will take care of it,” Rane said. “We should not unnecessarily put accusations on others, just because you want. Person (Irani) in concern is my leader also. More importantly, a very responsible person. It will be dealt with responsibly,” he further said.

Silly Souls has been in the spotlight after Rodrigues in another complaint to the state Excise department alleged that the bar's liquor licence had been renewed in favour of a dead person. Irani's daughter Zoish has been featured in television food shows as the promoter of the posh hospitality joint, even as Zoish's legal team and her mother have both denied any links. The Excise department is currently enquiring into the complaint.

Last week, Rodrigues had filed another complaint with the state's Chief Town Planner alleging that the construction of the restaurant is illegal. In his complaint, he sought "immediate intervention" of the department headed by Vishwajit Rane.