PM MITRA textile park launched in Maharashtra's Amravati

The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park at Amravati in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra - expected to attract investment of Rs 10,000 crore and create employment for 300,000 individuals - was formally launched on Sunday.

Addressing the inauguration programme, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal congratulated Maharashtra for being awarded the prestigious PM MITRA park.

Goyal said that given Maharashtra's significant contributions across the entire textile value chain, from Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, it is a natural choice for a textile park.

"The well-connected infrastructure of Amravati, including its road, rail, port, and airport networks, will significantly boost the textile industry in Maharashtra,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, state Textile Minister Chandrakant Patil; Industries Minister Uday Samant, Union Ministry of Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah and Maharashtra’s Principal Secretary (Industries) Dr Harshdeep Kamble.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Government of Maharashtra, and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for the establishment of PM MITRA park.

Spanning across a contiguous 1020 acres of land at Nandgaon Peth, adjacent to the Additional Amravati Industrial Area (MIDC), the park is situated just 30 kilometers away from the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Highway and 147 kilometers from the nearest port, the Wardha Dry Port. As a brownfield park, it already possesses essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity.