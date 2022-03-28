PM Modi congratulates Goa CM, ministers on taking oath

PM Modi congratulates Goa CM, ministers on taking oath

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) and eight other BJP MLAs as cabinet ministers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Goa CM Pramod Sawant during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Panaji. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues on taking oath, expressing confidence that they will deliver good governance to the state's people and build on the pro-people work done in the last decade.

Also Read | Pramod Sawant: Ayurveda doctor politician who struck chord with people of Goa

Three-time MLA Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn in as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Modi and other dignitaries. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) and eight other BJP MLAs as cabinet ministers in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at Bambolim near Panaji, four kilometres from the Raj Bhavan.

Over 10,000 people were present during the function.

