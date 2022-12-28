PM Modi's mother hospitalised

PM Modi is on his way to Ahmedabad

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 28 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 14:34 ist
PM Modi and his mother Heeraba. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital here following health issues. The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable.

Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.

Narendra Modi
India News
Gujarat

