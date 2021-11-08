Political parties can contest in Goa, but anarchy not welcome: Sawant

Political parties should come to Goa and contest elections, but they should not spread anarchy, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Taking another dig at the Trinamool Congress, Sawant also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should first understand the concept of democracy, before taking her party to other states.

"We are not concerned about which political parties come (to Goa). This is a democracy. People can come here, but they cannot spread anarchy. As per democratic norms they should come here, contest elections, Goans believe in Atithi Devo Bhava.

"I have said I welcome political tourism. Tourism in Goa will get a boost by February. I feel good about this," Sawant told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also condemned the post-poll violence against women political workers of the BJP allegedly by the Trinamool cadre.

"I condemn the TMC workers who have committed atrocities on women... Rape and assault on women political workers is condemnable. Mamata Banerjee should know what democracy is only after that she should (politically) tour other states," Sawant said.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting the 2022 state Assembly polls in Goa.

