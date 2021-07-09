5 Maharashtra ZPs, 33 panchayat samiti polls postponed

Polls to 5 Maharashtra ZPs, 33 panchayat samitis postponed

A statement from the SEC said it had convened a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation

  • Jul 09 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 21:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday deferred polls to five zilla parishads and 33 panchayat samitis scheduled for July 19 at the request of the state government in view of the Covid-19 situation and prevailing restrictions and prohibitory orders, an official said.

The polls were to be held for Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur zilla parishads as well as panchayat samitis coming in their jurisdictions, he said.

A statement from the SEC said it had convened a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in these five places after a letter was received from the state chief secretary on July 7 requesting postponement of the polls.

It said collectors of the five districts were asked to submit reports on the outbreak situation and they had noted that the second wave of Covid-19 had not subsided fully and a threat of a third wave along with the spread of the Delta Plus variant persisted.

The fresh poll schedule will be announced when the situation becomes conducive for elections, the SEC statement informed. 

