Protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Nashik

At least ten police personnel were injured in stone-pelting after a protest march against the sexual assault on two women in Manipur turned violent at Satana town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Several persons have been detained and the situation was now under control, said Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap. The march had been organized by the Eklavya Adivasi Sanghatana, a few other tribal organizations and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to condemn the incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 3.

Also Read | Mother of girl who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

Thousands of young men, some of them with their torsos bare as a mark of protest, took part in the march, a local police official said. When the march, which started from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, reached near the tehsil office, some participants started a sit-in agitation in front of the Satana police station, demanding that local BJP MLA Dilip Borse accept their memorandum, he said.

The police officials told them that the MLA could not accept their memorandum as he was attending the Assembly session in Mumbai, he said. There were heated arguments and some of the protesters pelted stones at the police and passing vehicles which forced the police to use "mild lathicharge", the official said. There was tension in the town and shops and other commercial establishments downed their shutters following the incident. "Ten police personnel were injured in the incident and we have taken 21 people who indulged in stone-pelting in custody.....the incident took place after the protest march. Additional force was called in immediately. The situation is now peaceful," SP Umap told reporters.