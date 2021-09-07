Pune court orders framing of charges in Dabholkar case

Eight years after rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was killed, a Pune court on Tuesday ordered framing of charges against five accused in the case, who have been booked for murder and act of terror.

Dabholkar, 67, rationalist and anti-superstition activist, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was shot dead on 20 August 2013, by two unidentified gunmen near Omkareshwar temple in Pune.

Initially, the Maharashtra Police investigated the case. However, later it was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The five accused, who would stand trial are Virendra Sinh Tawde, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, Vikram Bhave and Sanjiv Punalekar.

While Dr Tawde, Andure, Kalaskar and Bhave faces sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Arms Act and section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (punishment for the terrorist act), Punalekar, a lawyer faces section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC.

The accused are associated with an extreme right-wing group. The charges are expected to be framed on 15 September.

