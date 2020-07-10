Record spike of 2,064 coronavirus cases takes Thane count past 50k mark

Thane crosses 50k Covid cases, record spike of 2,064

The Covid-19 count in Thane district crossed the 50000-mark on Friday with the addition of 2,064 cases, the highest single-day spike here since the outbreak began, while the death toll went past the 1500-mark as 53 people succumbed, an official said.

The case count of the district is 50,920 while the toll stands at 1,507.

"The cases increased from 8,665 on June 1 to 34,646 on July 1 and now past the 50000-mark in 10 days time. This is a 588 percent growth in cases since June 1 and 552 percent growth in number of deaths," he said.

Kalyan Dombivali contributed the highest by way of cases during the day as 606 people tested positive, while Thane city saw 416 infections, and led the toll list with 17 deaths.

Thane city now has 12,469 cases, the official said.

Neighbouring Palghar district so far has 8,651 cases and 162 deaths

