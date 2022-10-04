Garba organisers beaten up over non-Hindus at pandal

Right-wing activists beat up garba organisers for employing non-Hindus at Surat pandal

A police officer said the organisers of the Thakor Ji Ni Wadi garba pandal refused to lodge a complaint, saying the matter was settled between the two parties

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Oct 04 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 22:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Activists of a right-wing group beat up organisers and security guards of a garba pandal in Gujarat's Surat city and vandalised the place claiming non-Hindu people were employed at the venue, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the organisers of the Thakor Ji Ni Wadi garba pandal refused to lodge a complaint, saying the matter was settled between the two parties. "A group identifying themselves as Bajrang Dal activists went to Thakor Ji Ni Wadi garba pandal in Surat's Vesu area on Monday night and beat up organisers and security guards. They also damaged part of the place," DCP, Zone III, Sagar Bagmar said.

He said the intruders claimed that some people employed at the pandal belonged to a different religion and wanted them out. "Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. We called the organisers for lodging of a complaint but they refused, saying they have settled the matter among themselves," Bagmar said. The right-wing group had said it will “guard” garba events in Gujarat during the Navratri festival, which began on September 26, to prevent “non-believers” from entering the venues.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Surat
Garba
India News
Navratri

What's Brewing

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

 