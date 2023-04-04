Rs 33,690 crore projects to Mumbai suburban railway beef up approved

In a mega initiative to expand and upgrade the suburban railway infrastructure in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has okayed projects to the tune of a whopping Rs 33,690 crore.

The suburban railway system run by the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) is considered the lifeline of Mumbai.

The decision was taken at the meeting held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

Top officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Mumbai Railway Development Corporation (MRVC) were present in the meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday evening.

A detailed presentation of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) was given at the meeting.

“Good news for millions of railway passengers in MMR as many have decided to speed up their journey and reduce travel time,” said Fadnavis, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios.

“The rapid development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region towards its northern and eastern parts, including the new airport in Navi Mumbai, has necessitated the modernisation and expansion of the suburban transport system,” he said.

The railway development works will get funds from the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra.

Some of the projects approved are: The fifth and sixth line between Borivali-Virar - 26 (15 route km), third and fourth line between Kalyan-Badlapur (15 route km), the extension of Harbour line between Goregaon-Borivali (seven route km), fourth line between Kalyan-Asangaon (32 route km), Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) systems on CSMT-Panvel, CSMT- Kalyan and Churchgate-Virar.

Station improvement projects at 19 stations would also be executed.

Fadnavis told the meeting: “Funds should be immediately made available for new lines, pending line works, new stations, development of old stations, land acquisition, rehabilitation of Central, Harbour and Western railways in MMR.”

He also asked to fix the responsibility for completing the proposed railway development works within the stipulated time frame.

For the people in Mumbai-MMR, the suburban network is a major issue and several lakh people use the trains on a daily basis.

