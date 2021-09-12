Tata Memorial Centre faces blood shortage

Running low on supplies, Tata Memorial Centre appeals to people for blood donations

"We would be very happy to organize camps in housing societies where there are a reasonable number of donors" CS Pramesh, Director, Tata Memorial Centre said

Mritunjay Bose
Mritunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 12 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 12:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Tata Memorial Centre, a recognised training centre for cancer education and research, and one of the pillars of cancer treatment in the country, is facing a blood shortage and has appealed people to come out forward to donate.

“We are facing a shortage of blood at the Tata Memorial Centre. Please step up to donate blood - it is perfectly safe, and you'll save lives. Please contact our blood bank on 022-24177000 Extension 4690 If you would like us to come to your society for a donation drive, please contact us," Tata Memorial Centre tweeted.

CS Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, said that the centre has hospitals in Mumbai, Kharghar, Varanasi, Vizag, Guwahati, Sangrur, and Muzaffarpur and another at Chandigarh will be operational soon. “People can donate blood at any of these locations,” he added.

“We would be very happy to organize camps in housing societies where there are a reasonable number of donors. We've done that right through the pandemic, with strict adherence to physical distancing and all precautions” CS Pramesh emphasised. 

 

 

blood donation
blood camp
Maharashtra
Tata Memorial Mumbai

