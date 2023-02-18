Samata Party to plead EC for torch symbol

Hours after the Election Commission allotted the bow-and-arrow symbol to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, trouble mounted for Uddhav Thackeray with the Samata Party claiming the flaming torch which was last year temporarily allotted to Shiv Sena (UBT).
The Samata Party’s national and state unit tweeted and demanded that the symbol be re-allotted to it.
उद्या समता पार्टी निवडणुक आयोगाकडे "मशाल" चिन्हं परत मिळवण्याबाबत याचिका दाखल करणार आहे. @OfficeofUT @samataparty_ https://t.co/JY2jyUBkae
— समता पक्ष- महाराष्ट्र अधिकृत (@samataparty_SS) February 17, 2023
“The flaming torch belongs to Samata Party, we will petition and seek it,” the Samata Party said.
@statesecretory @samataparty_SS @lokmat @News18lokmat @zee24taasnews @abpmajhatv @TV9Marathi @bbcnewsmarathi मशाल चुनाव चिन्ह समता पार्टी का है, उद्धव ठाकरे जी का नही।
कल समता पार्टी इसके लिए चुनाव आयोग जाएगी। अभी हमारे पास सुप्रीम कोर्ट का विकल्प बांकी है। pic.twitter.com/5uez83PagV
— SAMATA PARTY - समता पार्टी (@samataparty_) February 17, 2023
The Samata Party was formed in 1994 by late firebrand socialist leader George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar, who is now the Bihar Chief Minister. The Samata Party had been derecognised by the ECI in 2004.
शिवसेना आणि धनुष्यबाण हे ज्यांचे होते ते त्यांना मिळाले आहे. आता "मशाल" हे चिन्हं हे समता पार्टीचे होते आणि सुप्रीम कोर्टात याचिका दाखल करणार आहे.@OfficeofUT यांना देखील आता वाटू लागले आहे की, "मशाल" देखील त्यांच्याकडून जाणार. पत्रकार परिषदेत त्यांनी ते बोलून देखील दाखवले आहे.
— समता पक्ष- महाराष्ट्र अधिकृत (@samataparty_SS) February 17, 2023
Nitish Kumar later founded Janata Dal (United).
After the June 2022 split and ahead of the bye-elections to the Andheri East seat, Shinde has petitioned the ECI for the name symbol, which was vehemently opposed by Thackeray.
Subsequently, it froze the name “Shiv Sena” and “dhanushya bean” election symbol and allotted ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Thackeray-group and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ for the Shinde-faction. They were given ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) and ‘dhal-talwar’ (two swords and shield) symbols, respectively.
Check out DH's latest videos
