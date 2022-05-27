SambhajiRaje withdraws from Rajya Sabha race

SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati withdraws from Rajya Sabha race

Chhatrapati scion cited his decision as arising out of self-respect and concern for the masses

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2022, 12:05 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 12:06 ist
Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati. Credit: Twitter/@YuvrajSambhaji

On anticipated lines, Yuvraj SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur throne, withdrew from the Rajya Sabha race on Friday.

He cited his decision as arising out of self-respect and concern for the masses.

Earlier, Sambhajiraje had explained that since the BJP can get only two seats, and the Sena-NCP-Congress one each, he would contest that 'extra' sixth seat solo with the support of various major and smaller parties.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati
Maharashtra
India News
Rajya Sabha
Indian Politics

