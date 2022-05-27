SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati withdraws from Rajya Sabha race

On anticipated lines, Yuvraj SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur throne, withdrew from the Rajya Sabha race on Friday.
He cited his decision as arising out of self-respect and concern for the masses.
Earlier, Sambhajiraje had explained that since the BJP can get only two seats, and the Sena-NCP-Congress one each, he would contest that 'extra' sixth seat solo with the support of various major and smaller parties.
