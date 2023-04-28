SC rejects plea to transfer Sena assets to Shinde group

SC rejects plea for transfer of Shiv Sena assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde group

The bench questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 12:57 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government that all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction be transferred to the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea.

"Who are you? What is your locus," the bench asked and then said, "Dismissed."

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray vows to take revenge for 2022 Maharashtra political crisis

Giri said a plea has been filed in the top court as it has heard various petitions relating to the feud between the Thackeray and the Shinde factions. He had said the assets of the party should be transferred to the Shinde group.

"What kind of petition is this and who are you? Your request cannot be entertained," the bench said.

The top court, on March 16, had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

The poll panel has granted the symbol, bow and arrow, to the Shinde faction and the issue is presently sub-judice.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Shiv Sena
India News
Indian Politics
Supreme Court
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde

