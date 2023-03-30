Security beefed up in Aurangabad after clashes

Amid clashes between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar—earlier known as Aurangabad—the Maharashtra government launched a massive exercise on Thursday to ensure that peace prevailed in the historic town.

An argument between two groups of young men led to the clashes that went on for a couple of hours around midnight.

The incident was reported from Kiradpura, the site of a prominent Ram Temple that is visited by thousands of devotees.

The clashes coincide with the holy month of Ramzan and the Ram Navami festivities.

“As of now peace prevails but that must continue,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

Fadnavis went on to say that there were some politicians who were making inflammatory statements to add fuel to the fire.

In videos circulating on social media, local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, BJP minister Atul Save and others can be seen calling for peace.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, meanwhile, is camping in the city.

Aurangabad District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey and Aurangabad City Police Commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta have appealed to people to remain calm, while Bhumre has warned of "strict action: against offenders.