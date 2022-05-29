SEEPZ-SEZ achieves record exports of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore

Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) which is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mumbai has achieved record exports exceeding Rs 1.50 lakh crores in the previous year, investment of more than Rs 80,000 crores and employment generation for 5,60,000 people.

Total exports of the entire zone with 694 units during FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 1,54,328 crore.

India's oldest export-oriented zone, SEEPZ is undergoing a major Rs 200 crore refurbishment programme.

To mark the golden jubilee celebrations on Saturday, SEEPZ SEZ Development Commissioner Shyam Jagannathan flagged off a vintage car drive in association with the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) followed by screening of a film on SEEPZ.

Sharing details of SEEPZ-SEZ 2.0, Jagannathan said that the project includes establishment of a mega Common Facility Centre (CFC), the first of its kind in the country, which will provide cutting-edge technology as well as hi-tech machinery for manufacturing and other allied processes in gems and jewellery.

The CFC will empower small manufacturers, train and upskill them as well as help them scale up their quality of production. It’s an Rs 80-crore project, which is targeted for completion by May 1, 2023.

The other plans include two new SDF (Standard Design Factory) buildings, where members of the oldest SDF buildings – 1 & 2 - will be shifted.

“The complete makeover of the existing Government building at SEEPZ and positioning it as SEEPZ 2.0, all of these will be accomplished by May 1, 2023,” he said.

Joint Development Commissioner CPS Chauhan made a brief presentation highlighting key aspects and achievements. A brochure was released on the occasion and an exhibition showcasing the 50-year journey of SEEPZ-SEZ, as well its biodiversity and modernization plans was opened for viewing. Joint CEO of MIDC Sriram Naik and trade members were also present amongst the dignitaries.

There are over 180 jewellery units within SEEPZ-SEZ, doing a significant quantum of export business for gems & jewellery and other merchandise.

Overseas, the jewellery manufactured here is well-known as SEEPZ jewellery, indicating its high brand recognition and value. SEEPZ-SEZ alone accounts for a quarter of the jewellery imports of the USA, the world’s largest consumer of jewellery. It contributes to 53% of India’s studded jewellery export as well as 31% of total jewellery export from the country.