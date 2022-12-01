Chaos at Mumbai airport as servers go down

Services at Mumbai airport disrupted due to internet server outage

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said the disruption in the network was temporary

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 01 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 20:07 ist
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Credit: PTI Photo

Passengers at the Mumbai international airport faced a tough time in completing the check-in process for their flights on Thursday evening as the internet server at the facility went down due to a damaged cable, forcing airlines to issue boarding passes manually, officials said.

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said the disruption in the network was temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal.

“There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working,” MIAL said in a statement. "As soon as the server went down our staff started issuing boarding passes manually to avert flight delays," said an official of an airline.

