Services at Mumbai airport disrupted due to internet server outage

Passengers at the Mumbai international airport faced a tough time in completing the check-in process for their flights on Thursday evening as the internet server at the facility went down due to a damaged cable, forcing airlines to issue boarding passes manually, officials said.
A Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said the disruption in the network was temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal.
“There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working,” MIAL said in a statement. "As soon as the server went down our staff started issuing boarding passes manually to avert flight delays," said an official of an airline.
