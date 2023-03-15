Setback for Uddhav as former minister joins Shinde camp

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray as former minister Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 15 2023, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 19:41 ist
Eknath Shinde (L) and Uddhav Thackeray (R). Credit: PTI Photos

In a setback to Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Sawant joined the Sena in the presence of chief minister Shinde.

Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government.

He was dropped from the cabinet and denied ticket for legislative council election by Uddhav Thackeray in 2018.

India News
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Deepak Sawant
Uddhav Thackeray

