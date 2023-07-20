Several feared trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district

A landslide took place in Khalapur tehsil in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening as the Konkan region was pounded by heavy rains.

District administration, police and teams of NDRF, SDRF have been moved.

Meanwhile, Thursday (July 20) has been declared a holiday for schools in the district.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Raigad triggered waterlogging and flood situation in several areas. Till evening, no casualty was reported.

रायगड जिल्ह्यात मुसळधार अतिवृष्टी, अनेक ठिकाणी पूरस्थिती

प्रशासनाने नागरिकांना सुरक्षित स्थळी स्थलांतरित करत भर पावसात मदत कार्य सुरू ठेवले

सायंकाळपर्यंत एकही जीवितहानी नाही pic.twitter.com/kodMkK4Loa — Raigad District Collector (@CollectorRaigad) July 19, 2023

More to follow...