Landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad; many feared trapped

Several feared trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district

District administration, police and teams of NDRF, SDRF have been moved.

DHNS
  • Jul 20 2023, 04:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 04:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A landslide took place in Khalapur tehsil in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening as the Konkan region was pounded by heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Thursday (July 20) has been declared a holiday for schools in the district.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Raigad triggered waterlogging and flood situation in several areas. Till evening, no casualty was reported.

More to follow...

