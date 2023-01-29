Shah's Mahadayi comment triggers criticism of BJP from Goa Opposition parties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments related to the ongoing Mahadayi interstate river dispute in Belgavi in Karnataka on Saturday, has caused a political storm in Goa, with the Opposition now accusing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of not being able to stand up to the national BJP leader to safeguard Goa's rights over the waters of the Mahadayi river.

Shah in his speech in Belgavi had said that the BJP government at the Centre had managed to give justice to the farmers in North Karnataka by allowing the diversion of the Mahadayi river water.

Also Read | BJP leader, ex-Goa minister Mandrekar calls Karnataka netas 'Duryodhana' over Mahadayi rhetoric

"Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts," Shah had said in his speech in the poll-bound state.

State Congress president Amit Patkar has said that with Shah's comment, Sawant has been exposed.

"Blatant lies of Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant stand exposed. It is not the thirst of farmers, but for the hunger for power that the BJP has betrayed Goa and Goans. The Statement of Home Minister Amit Shah is clear, Goa BJP in connivance with Karnataka BJP, murdered our lifeline Mother Mahadayi," Patkar said.

Former deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai also demanded a meeting of the newly formed House committee to discuss the statement and the next course of action, while also likening Shah's comments to a "bomb".

“Amit Shah’s speech is like an (exploding) bomb on me and people of Goa. It is a big shock for us that Mahadayi water is diverted in connivance with the Goa government. However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is not responding to his statement. Sawant is saying that he will study (Shah’s remarks) and then give a reaction. Are we Goan’s fools? He is making a mockery of people over Mahadayi, which is the lifeline of Goa,” Sardesai said, after the Chief Minister sought time to respond to the comments.

“Till now, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has neither disputed Amit Shah's words nor issued any statement clarifying his role in what Goans see as a cruel betrayal of Goa. On the contrary, he has been maintaining all along that he's fighting the union government and his party on behalf of Goa, and the DPR approval was an unilateral decision taken without his knowledge,” Vijai Sardesai also said.

The inter-state water sharing row has gathered momentum after the Central Water Commission in December last year, gave its nod to Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) related to the Kalasa-Banduri project, which aims to divert water from the Mahadayi river basin in Karnataka to the water deficit basin of the Malaprabha river.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had led a delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to reverse the nod given to the DPR, citing a major water and environment crisis in Goa if the water is diverted.