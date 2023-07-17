Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray set to attend Bengaluru Opposition meeting

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav to attend Bengaluru Oppn meeting

Over the last year, the MVA has been dealt blows as the Shiv Sena and NCP were divided into factions that aligned with the BJP. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 12:32 ist
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (R) and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (L). Credit: PTI Photo

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray will be attending the Opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

Pawar and Thackeray had crafted the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and are working for nationwide Opposition unity. 

However, over the last year, the MVA has been dealt blows as the Shiv Sena and NCP were divided into factions that aligned with the BJP. 

“NCP National President Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and Working President Supriya Sule  will attend the meeting called by opposition parties on Tuesday 18 July in Bengaluru,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Monday. 

Thackeray, his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut will also be attending the meeting. “Uddhav Thackeray Saheb, Aaditya ji and I would be going for the meeting,” Raut, the party’s chief spokesperson, said on Sunday. 

It may be recalled that on June 23, Pawar and Thackeray had attended the Opposition leaders’ meeting in Patna. 

However, post this meeting, there was a rebellion in the NCP, with Pawar’s nephew Ajit and close aide of several years Praful Patel joining the BJP-led NDA coalition, with the junior Pawar becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

