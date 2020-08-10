Shocked over Rs 40,000 electricity bill, man dies by suicide

Man receives Rs 40k electricity bill, dies by suicide

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 23:04 ist
Representative image.

An inflated electricity bill of Rs. 40,000 shocked 57-year-old man residing in Nagpur, who was unable to pay the large sum and led him to take his own life.

Leeladhar Laxman Gaidhani, who died by suicide, tried to reason out with the officials at the electricity board. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears, and he decided to immolate himself.

"The family members of the deceased, identified as Liladhar Laxman Gaidhane, told the police that he was depressed and tense after getting Rs 40,000 power bill last week. Due to the shock, he had increased his liquor consumption," an official of Yashodhara Nagar police station said in a report by The Indian Express.

"On Saturday afternoon, Gaidhane immolated himself after pouring kerosene. The family members rushed him to a hospital, where he breathed his last," he added.

In June, Mumbai residents complained of inflated electricity charges and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra stepped in after repeated complaints, stating that the private and state-owned power supplying companies were not cheating the people.

However, the sudden increase in electricity charges during the lockdown period created a financial burden for many.

