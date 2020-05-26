Show strong leadership to tackle COVID-19: Fadnavis to Maharashtra CM

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to show "assertive leadership" amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID- 19 cases in the country.

Addressing a press conference,the Opposition leader said Thackeray needed support of other constituents (read the NCP and the Congress) of the Shiv Sena-led government whose only focus should be fighting against the coronavirus "without any vested interests".

"Currently there is no coordination in the state government. Ministers of the Congress are not being invited for the meetings held by the Shiv Sena and the NCP," Fadnavis claimed.

Responding to a question on allegations that Raj Bhavan has become a centre of politics,Fadnavis said he had the right to submit a memorandum to the governor by virtue of being the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

"When there is no access to the chief minister and when things do not get resolved where do we go?" he asked.

Fadnavis was apparently referring to his meeting with Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan recently when he had submitted a memorandum complaining about the state government's "failure" in handling the COVID-19 crisis.

The Sena had taken objection to the meeting and accused the BJP, without taking its name, of plotting to destabilise the state government.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis asked the MVA government to take the Opposition into confidence in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"When we make constructive suggestions, we get trolled on social media. You (ruling parties) indulge in politics and blame us," the former CM told reporters.

Attacking the government over its handling of the crisis, Fadnavis said, "people are not getting ambulances. The number of beds in hospitals are insufficient. Private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates from the people. The government seems to have lost its control on administration".

Fadnavis said Maharashtra can get Rs 78,000 crore from the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore "Atmanirbhar" economic package.

"The Centre has already given Rs 28,104 crores to Maharashtra for its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The share for the state in the Central package is Rs 1.65 lakh crore. The government should take bold steps to help the affected people," he said.