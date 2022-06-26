6 Sena workers held for attack on Shinde's son's office

Six Sena workers held for attack on office of Eknath Shinde's Lok Sabha MP son

The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 26 2022, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shirkant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Thane police said on Sunday.

The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after.

Suresh Patil, Niteen Both, Umesh Pawar, Santosh Kanse and Latesh Patil, all 'shakha pramukhs' of the Sena, and Bala Bagure, a functionary of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, have been held under provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, an Ulhasnagar police station official said.

