Six Sena workers held for attack on office of Eknath Shinde's Lok Sabha MP son

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shirkant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Thane police said on Sunday.
The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after.
Suresh Patil, Niteen Both, Umesh Pawar, Santosh Kanse and Latesh Patil, all 'shakha pramukhs' of the Sena, and Bala Bagure, a functionary of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, have been held under provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, an Ulhasnagar police station official said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi
Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat
Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes
In gay abandon...
Birthing depression