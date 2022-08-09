Someone wants to ensure I don’t argue Maharashtra Wakf Board case, A-G writes to SC

Attorney General K K Venugopal has written a fresh letter to the Supreme Court claiming that somebody is bent upon ensuring that he does not argue the case related to Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs.

After seeking contempt action against those wanted to remove him from the case, he has now sought adjournment in the case till the time he recovers from the after-effects of Covid-19.

The letter written by him August 8, to the Supreme Court's Secretary General, said: “Looking at the entirety of what has emerged, it seems that whoever is behind the events that have transpired, whether it is the beneficiaries of the transfer or anyone else, is bent upon ensuring that the Attorney General does not argue this case”.

The matter related to the question, whether every charitable trust created by a Muslim person becomes Wakf property. The case is scheduled to come for hearing on Wednesday before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

On August 2, the top court had expressed displeasure over the Maharashtra Wakf Board's bid to replace Venugopal as a counsel in the middle of hearing on an important question whether all lands donated by Muslims for charitable work would come under Wakf.

The AG also wrote a letter to the top court, terming it as an act of contempt of court.