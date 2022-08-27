2 accused in Sonali Phogat case in custody for 10 days

Sonali Phogat case: Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days

Sagwan and Singh had accompanied Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana to Goa on August 22

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Aug 27 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 14:38 ist
Sonali Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police. Credit: PTI File Photo

A court in Goa on Saturday remanded two accused arrested in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat in police custody for ten days.

The accused duo- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh- were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna police on Saturday. A senior officer said the court remanded the duo in police custody for ten days.

Sagwan and Singh had accompanied Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana to Goa on August 22.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat case: Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.

The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonali Phogat
India News
Goa
BJP

What's Brewing

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Saving the Indian youth

Saving the Indian youth

 