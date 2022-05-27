South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

The district would become the first such in the country to have resolved to eradicate all the regressive customs and rituals done when a woman's husband dies

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 18:26 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 18:26 ist
Congress MLA Ruturaj Patil. Credit: Special arrangement

Kolhapur South will become the first constituency in the country to have all its village panchayats to have resolved to eradicate the regressive customs and rituals related to widows.

All 34 gram panchayats in the constituency are represented by Congress MLA Ruturaj Patil.

In a reformist liberal move, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had last week asked the zilla parishads and gram panchayats to shun all regressive practices related to widows; accordingly, the Rural Development Department issued a notification.

The movement had originated in Kolhapur districts where two villages—Herwad (Shirol tehsil) and Mangaon (Hatkanangale tehsil)—passed similar resolutions, which the government asked others to emulate.

Through the move, customs to be banned would include removing a woman’s “mangalsutra” and toe rings, wiping away “sindoor” from her forehead, and breaking her bangles, after her husband passes. Widows are then further ostracized and stigmatized by preventing them from attending any function—be it familial, social or religious—celebrating festivals openly, interacting with other males, along with many other restrictions.

Patil—who met with Sarpanchs, Deputy Sarpanchs and Gram Sevaks of all 34 village panchayats for the last two weeks—coordinated with the gram panchayats and its office bearers to convince all involved to take the matter on priority.

Everyone resolved to convene a special monthly meeting to pass the resolution. “The resolution will be passed in the Gram Sabha of the village panchayat on June 6, the ShivRajyabhishek day,” Patil said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolhapur
Maharashtra
India News
Congress

What's Brewing

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 