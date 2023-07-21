Southern Command felicitates mountaineering club Giripremi with 'Sword of Regalia'

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army has honoured the popular 41-year-old mountaineering club Giripremi, which had led several successful expeditions over the years.

Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, felicitated them for the four-decade spectacular journey in mountaineering and its outstanding performance in the recent P Cube Mount Meru expedition.

Giripremi was awarded the prestigious 'Sword of Regalia' by the Southern Command for its achievements so far and mainly for the extraordinary Mt Meru attempt. At the same time, Giripremi founder-president UshaPrabha Page, veteran expedition leader Umesh Zirpe, Bhushan Harshe, and Vivek Shivade were presented with 'Award of Excellence'.

In this special event, Lt Gen Singh, Lt Gen Manjit Kumar, Chief of Staff, Southern Command and other senior officers from Southern Command were present, who praised the efforts of Giripremi and Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering for its adventure training initiatives.