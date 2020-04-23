Aurangabad: Team to trace suspected COVID-19 case

Special team to trace suspected coronavirus patients in Aurangabad

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Apr 23 2020, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 19:00 ist

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has constituted a 12-member team to speed up the work of tracing the suspected COVID-19 patients in the city, an official said on Thursday.

This team comprises health department officials and police as well as civic personnel.

"The members of the team are not allowed to stay at their homes and a separate arrangement has been made for their accommodation," civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said in his order.

"This team will speed up the work of finding the suspected patients of COVID-19 in different areas. It will also co-ordinate with doctors if there is a need to take any patient for treatment, and convey the details to the local police authorities," he said in the letter.

This team will look after the needs of the people, who are under institutional quarantine, he added. 

