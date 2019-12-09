Stalling projects will hamper growth: Maha BJP MP

The Maharashtra BJP on Sunday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s move of “blanket stay in the name of review” vis-a-vis infrastructure projects will slow down the pace of development. Thackeray’s order of re-appraisal of all projects will result in delay, cost escalation and crisis of confidence, former BJP MP Dr Kirit Somaiya said. According to him, the impact would be felt by 10 major projects of Rs 10 lakh crore.

These include the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and super communication highway between Mumbai and Nagpur. He said that there are around 1,000 projects of around Rs 8 lakh crore and most of these are Centre-state joint projects and also have financial supports from international agencies.