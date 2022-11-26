Stop proactive statement: Joshi to Maharashtra leaders

Stop giving 'provocative' statements, Pralhad Joshi to Maharashtra leaders

Our country is one and we are all one, Joshi said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Nov 26 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 20:22 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Opining that Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute is a settled matter, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that 'provocative' statement by Maharashtra politicians should stop.

"They give statements, we give statements in reply, and they again make statements. Every time, provocative statements come from some organisations and political parties in Maharashtra, and that has happened by Maharashtra politicians especially this time," he said.

According to me, Kannadigas in Maharashtra are settled there, while Marathis in Karnataka are settled here, and they are living with content. Transfer of villages between the two states would not happen, he noted.

"Whatever may be the politics, people are fed up with such things. They want peace, content and development. Our country is one and we are all one. Giving provocative statements should be stopped," Joshi added.

Pralhad Joshi
Karnataka
Maharashtra
India News
border dispute

